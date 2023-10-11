PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

