Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 7% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,680,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,921,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after buying an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

