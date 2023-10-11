PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,376,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,408 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,470 shares of company stock worth $136,891 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.