Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

