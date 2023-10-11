Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

