Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

