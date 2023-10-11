Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

