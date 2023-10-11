Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

DHR opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

