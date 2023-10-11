Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 262.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,819,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.