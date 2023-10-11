Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

