Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLX opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

