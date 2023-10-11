Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $360.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

