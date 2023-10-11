Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

