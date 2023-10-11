Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.84. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMRF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRMRF

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.