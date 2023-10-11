Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Distribute Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of PRMRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.75 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

