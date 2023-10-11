Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $278.75 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

