Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Head-To-Head Survey

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.11 $12.93 million $1.85 7.30 Renasant $691.06 million 2.13 $166.07 million $2.98 8.78

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Renasant has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 17.14% 10.12% 0.81% Renasant 20.47% 8.69% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renasant beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.