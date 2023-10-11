PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.