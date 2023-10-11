PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.54.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

