PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.54.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.