PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

