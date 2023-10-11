PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

