PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

