PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.54.

PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

