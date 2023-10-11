Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 932,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 720,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.