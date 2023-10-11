Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($12.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 953 ($11.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,531 ($18.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.09) to GBX 1,192 ($14.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.58) to GBX 1,090 ($13.34) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,272.38 ($15.57).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

