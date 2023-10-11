Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 608.2% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

