PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

