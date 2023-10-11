PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ISD opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

