Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

