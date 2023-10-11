Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $35.77

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $36.78. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 37,195 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

In related news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

