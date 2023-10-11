PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Up to $69.50

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $71.17. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 81,382 shares.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

