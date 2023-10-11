PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 39,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PMX opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.