Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 213,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

