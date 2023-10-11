Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 83,057 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

