Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.