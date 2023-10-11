Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Viavi Solutions worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

About Viavi Solutions



Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

