Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after acquiring an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

