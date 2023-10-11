Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.