Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 578,028 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 578,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

