Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

