Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.