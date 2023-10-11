Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 134,170 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of FORM opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

