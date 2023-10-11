Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,448 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.48.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

