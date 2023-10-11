Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,611 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

