Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 359.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $20.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

