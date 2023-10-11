POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $92.61

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.61, but opened at $95.00. POSCO shares last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 37,916 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 264.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

