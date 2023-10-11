PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.9 %

PCH stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.