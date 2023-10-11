Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $86.05 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

