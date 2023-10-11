Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Buys £1,912.14 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Hedley Clark bought 63,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,912.14 ($2,340.44).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

LON PRIM opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.02. Primorus Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

