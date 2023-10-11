Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Buys £1,912.14 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Hedley Clark bought 63,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,912.14 ($2,340.44).
Primorus Investments Stock Performance
LON PRIM opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.02. Primorus Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About Primorus Investments
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primorus Investments
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.